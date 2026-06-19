BJP eyes UP, Punjab polls; Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Bhupender Yadav among leaders set for key roles

NEW DELHI: The BJP leadership is considering assigning several senior and electorally astute leaders, including two to three Union Ministers, key organisational responsibilities alongside the task of overseeing election strategy in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. The exercise follows recent consultations with RSS functionaries.

Among those being considered for key organisational and electoral assignments are Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Bhupender Yadav, BJP national general secretaries Vinod Tawde and Tarun Chugh, as well as senior strategist Sunil Bansal.

Buoyed by its recent success in West Bengal, the BJP has reportedly begun preparations for the next round of Assembly elections in seven states, with particular attention being given to Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

While Punjab is currently ruled by the Aam Aadmi Party, Uttar Pradesh is under a BJP government. The party is learnt to have formulated a special strategy for Punjab with the objective of wresting power in the state in next year’s polls, much like it expanded its position in West Bengal.

More than half a dozen senior leaders are reportedly being considered for important organisational appointments while also being entrusted with electoral assignments. The appointments are expected to be announced within the coming week, most likely a few days after PM Narendra Modi returns from his overseas visits.