BJP, RSS leaders discuss organisational reshuffle; new team may be announced soon

NEW DELHI: A day after senior BJP leaders and representatives of the RSS held a four-hour meeting at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's residence, party sources said that president Nitin Nabin’s new team would be announced soon.

Amid speculation over a major organisational reshuffle, the meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, RSS functionary Arun Kumar and BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh. While no official details were shared, sources said the discussions focused on organisational restructuring and the formation of a new team under BJP national president Nitin Nabin.

The meeting assumes significance as organisational changes in several state units, including the Delhi BJP and the national BJP unit, are expected soon.

Sources said discussions centred on the proposed composition of Nitin Nabin's new team, with announcements on key organisational appointments likely within the next few days.

"The new team of Nitin Nabin is expected to have more and more new and young faces as Nitin Nabin himself is youngest national president of party", said a source.