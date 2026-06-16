BJP, RSS leaders discuss organisational reshuffle; new team may be announced soon

NEW DELHI: A day after senior BJP leaders and representatives of the RSS held a four-hour meeting at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's residence, party sources said that president Nitin Nabin’s new team would be announced soon.
Amid speculation over a major organisational reshuffle, the meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, RSS functionary Arun Kumar and BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh. While no official details were shared, sources said the discussions focused on organisational restructuring and the formation of a new team under BJP national president Nitin Nabin.
The meeting assumes significance as organisational changes in several state units, including the Delhi BJP and the national BJP unit, are expected soon.
Sources said discussions centred on the proposed composition of Nitin Nabin's new team, with announcements on key organisational appointments likely within the next few days.
"The new team of Nitin Nabin is expected to have more and more new and young faces as Nitin Nabin himself is youngest national president of party", said a source.
Sources said several leaders could be shifted between organisational and government roles as part of a broader reshuffle. The new team is also expected to reflect the party's social engineering strategy by accommodating leaders from different castes and communities.
Arun Kumar attended the meeting on behalf of the RSS and shared the Sangh's views on the issues under discussion.
According to party sources, Nitin Nabin is expected to announce his new team around June 20-21. Sources also indicated that the organisational changes could be followed by a Union Cabinet reshuffle after two years of the NDA 3.0 government.
Party insiders said experienced workers and organisational leaders are likely to be given preference in the new set-up. Those chosen to assist Nabin are expected to align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of providing greater opportunities to young leaders and women from all sections of society.