Defence Ministry identifies items with Rs 3,070 crore business potential; reduce imports

NEW DELHI: The Defence Ministry has notified its sixth Positive Indigenisation List (PIL), covering 405 strategically important items with an estimated business potential of Rs 3,070 crore, as the government steps up efforts to reduce dependence on imports and expand domestic defence manufacturing.
The latest list, notified by the Department of Defence Production (DDP), includes 16 items related to the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and 389 items used by Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs).
The items range from line replaceable units, sub-systems and sub-assemblies to spares, components and raw materials.
The items cover a broad range of platforms and systems, including the advanced light helicopter, light utility helicopter, Su-30MKI, light combat aircraft and AL-31FP engine.
The list also includes components for armoured platforms such as the T-72, T-90 and BMP-II, as well as equipment for warships and missile systems including Konkurs-M, Invar and MRSAM.
Defence electronics, including radars, sonars, fire-control systems and satellite communication systems, as well as high explosive anti-tank ammunition and other critical equipment, are also covered.
Each item has been assigned an indicative timeline for indigenisation. Once successfully developed in India, the items will be procured from domestic industry.
The DPSUs and the ICG will pursue indigenisation through different routes, including the government’s ‘Make’ procedure and in-house development, with participation from Indian companies, particularly micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
The latest list is part of the government’s broader push under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative to expand domestic defence production and create opportunities for Indian manufacturers.
A key platform in this effort is the SRIJAN Defence Portal, launched by the DDP in August 2020 to connect DPSUs and service headquarters with Indian industry, including MSMEs and start-ups, for indigenous development and production.
According to the ministry, more than 33,000 defence items had been offered for indigenisation through the portal by DPSUs and service headquarters up to June 2026. This includes 5,012 items notified under the first five PILs.
More than 15,700 defence items have been successfully indigenised over the past five years, resulting in an estimated import-substitution value of about Rs 9,000 crore, the ministry said.
In addition, DPSUs placed procurement orders, including in-house production, worth approximately Rs 10,000 crore with domestic vendors up to March 2026.
The government said the sixth PIL would further expand opportunities for Indian industry, promote investment and innovation, strengthen the domestic defence manufacturing ecosystem and contribute to reducing dependence on imports.
The detailed list of items has been made available on the SRIJAN Defence Portal, with each item carrying an indicative timeline for indigenous development.