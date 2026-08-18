Defence Ministry identifies items with Rs 3,070 crore business potential; reduce imports

NEW DELHI: The Defence Ministry has notified its sixth Positive Indigenisation List (PIL), covering 405 strategically important items with an estimated business potential of Rs 3,070 crore, as the government steps up efforts to reduce dependence on imports and expand domestic defence manufacturing.

The latest list, notified by the Department of Defence Production (DDP), includes 16 items related to the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and 389 items used by Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs).

The items range from line replaceable units, sub-systems and sub-assemblies to spares, components and raw materials.

The items cover a broad range of platforms and systems, including the advanced light helicopter, light utility helicopter, Su-30MKI, light combat aircraft and AL-31FP engine.

The list also includes components for armoured platforms such as the T-72, T-90 and BMP-II, as well as equipment for warships and missile systems including Konkurs-M, Invar and MRSAM.

Defence electronics, including radars, sonars, fire-control systems and satellite communication systems, as well as high explosive anti-tank ammunition and other critical equipment, are also covered.

Each item has been assigned an indicative timeline for indigenisation. Once successfully developed in India, the items will be procured from domestic industry.

The DPSUs and the ICG will pursue indigenisation through different routes, including the government’s ‘Make’ procedure and in-house development, with participation from Indian companies, particularly micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).