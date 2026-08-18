New BJP office-bearers pledge to strengthen organisation, work towards 'Viksit Bharat'

Several newly appointed BJP office-bearers on Tuesday pledged to work towards strengthening the party organisation and realising the goal of a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

Their remarks came a day after BJP president Nitin Nabin unveiled a revamped 65-member national team featuring 51 new faces, and hours after the party entrusted some senior leaders with responsibilities for various states.

Newly appointed BJP national general secretary Harish Dwivedi expressed gratitude to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his "affection, blessings and good wishes", saying the new responsibility is both a matter of pride and a significant responsibility towards the organisation.

"Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party's national president Nitin Nabin, I will continue to work with complete dedication, devotion and commitment to further strengthen the organisation in the spirit of 'Nation First' and to realise the resolve of 'Viksit Bharat'," Dwivedi said in a post on X.

Newly appointed national secretary Jai Prakash said being entrusted with the responsibility is an honour as well as a resolve to work with greater dedication towards the organisation.

"Heartfelt gratitude and thanks to the BJP's top leadership for entrusting me with the responsibility of national secretary and expressing their trust in me. I will discharge my responsibility with complete sincerity and dedication to strengthen the party's ideology and organisation," he said.

National secretary Swadesh Singh said the new responsibility provides an opportunity to move forward with "new energy and new resolve".

"Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Nitin Nabin, I am committed to realising the resolve of 'Nation First' and 'Viksit Bharat' by taking the organisational strength of BJP to every individual," Singh said.