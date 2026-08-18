New BJP office-bearers pledge to strengthen organisation, work towards 'Viksit Bharat'

Several newly appointed BJP office-bearers on Tuesday pledged to work towards strengthening the party organisation and realising the goal of a ‘Viksit Bharat’.
Their remarks came a day after BJP president Nitin Nabin unveiled a revamped 65-member national team featuring 51 new faces, and hours after the party entrusted some senior leaders with responsibilities for various states.
Newly appointed BJP national general secretary Harish Dwivedi expressed gratitude to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his "affection, blessings and good wishes", saying the new responsibility is both a matter of pride and a significant responsibility towards the organisation.
"Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party's national president Nitin Nabin, I will continue to work with complete dedication, devotion and commitment to further strengthen the organisation in the spirit of 'Nation First' and to realise the resolve of 'Viksit Bharat'," Dwivedi said in a post on X.
Newly appointed national secretary Jai Prakash said being entrusted with the responsibility is an honour as well as a resolve to work with greater dedication towards the organisation.
"Heartfelt gratitude and thanks to the BJP's top leadership for entrusting me with the responsibility of national secretary and expressing their trust in me. I will discharge my responsibility with complete sincerity and dedication to strengthen the party's ideology and organisation," he said.
National secretary Swadesh Singh said the new responsibility provides an opportunity to move forward with "new energy and new resolve".
"Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Nitin Nabin, I am committed to realising the resolve of 'Nation First' and 'Viksit Bharat' by taking the organisational strength of BJP to every individual," Singh said.
The party on Tuesday appointed national general secretary Satish Poonia as in-charge of Punjab, central office in-charge Tarun Chugh as in-charge of Gujarat and Rajya Sabha MP Vinod Tawde as in-charge of Uttar Pradesh. Newly appointed national secretary Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel was made co-in-charge of Uttar Pradesh.
Poonia said strengthening the organisation in an important state like Punjab is a "significant responsibility".
"With the guidance of the esteemed national leadership and the cooperation of you and all the divine-like workers of the state, I will work with complete dedication to empower the organisation down to the booth level and to take the BJP's ideology to every individual," he said.
Chugh thanked Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Shah and Nabin for appointing him Gujarat in-charge and said he would strive to live up to the trust reposed in him.
"I will strive to live up to the trust of all of you by serving the organisation with complete loyalty, dedication and commitment," Chugh said in a post on X.
The BJP on Monday overhauled its national team under Nabin, retaining some veterans while bringing in several new faces.
The new team has 13 vice-presidents, eight general secretaries and 16 national secretaries.
(With inputs from PTI)