'Right way': Rahul Gandhi lauds 'understanding' between Jharkhand govt, protesting students

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday praised the “understanding” reached between protesting students and the Jharkhand government, calling it the “right way” as Chief Minister Hemant Soren chose dialogue while the students exercised restraint and got their demands accepted.

Gandhi also vowed to change the system across the country to establish a framework that propels students forward rather than holds them back.

“An understanding has been reached between the students of Jharkhand and the state government, and the students have ended their hunger strike – it was heartening to hear this news,” Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

“Chief Minister Hemant Soren ji and the Jharkhand government chose the path of dialogue and arrived at a solution. The students exercised restraint and made their demands accepted,” the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

This is the right way – when students raise questions, they should get answers, he said.

“We stand with every student in the country. And we will uproot and transform this recovery system, so that every student gets the full reward of their hard work and the right to fair competition,” Gandhi said.

This system will change across the country, and a framework will be established that propels students forward, rather than holding them back, the former Congress chief said.

Gandhi had written to Soren, urging him to personally meet representatives of the protesting students and take appropriate action to resolve the issue.

He had said the students’ protest was peaceful and their demands legitimate, while asserting that the youth of India was its future and that “we owe them our solidarity and support at this moment of crisis”.

The Congress is part of the ruling JMM-led government in Jharkhand.