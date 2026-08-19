Education Minister Pralhad Joshi reviews implementation of PM's free online coaching initiative

Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday held a meeting with senior officials of the Department of Higher Education to review the implementation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to provide free online coaching to youth preparing for competitive examinations.

Modi had made the announcement during his Independence Day speech last Saturday.

Jodhi said on X that the meeting with the officials of the Department of Higher Education focused on "building a robust national platform that makes high-quality learning content, expert guidance and structured preparation accessible to students across the country".

The prime minister had announced free online coaching for aspirants preparing for competitive exams to ease the financial burden on their families.

"Coaching classes burden the poor and the middle class. We will provide free online coaching for various exams," Modi said in his address to the nation on India's 80th Independence Day.

"Every parent feels that if they do not send their child to a coaching class, they are not a prestigious family," he said.