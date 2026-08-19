JPSC-JSSC protest: Students suspend stir for two months, warn of fresh agitation if demands unmet

RANCHI: Hours after the state government cancelled 22 JPSC and JSSC examinations linked to TDPL and ordered a CID probe into 23 other examinations through a notification issued late Tuesday night, the JPSC-JSSC Reform Manch, whose members had been protesting alleged irregularities in the examinations, postponed its agitation for two months.

The JPSC-JSSC Reform Manch on Wednesday announced the temporary suspension of its agitation, which had been continuing for the past 26 days.

Declaring that the agitation had been postponed, Manch leader Ravindra Paswan granted the government a two-month window to fulfil all its demands.

At a press conference held at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium at 4 pm, the students claimed that Chief Minister Hemant Soren had been compelled to acknowledge their struggle and their demand for reforms. They said the government's decision to cancel several examinations was a direct result of the struggle waged by the youth of Jharkhand.

The Manch said it would closely monitor the government's actions over the next two months.

“If concrete action is not taken on all demands within this period, the agitation will resume—and this time, it will be even larger in scale,” Paswan said.

The students said the government had accepted their demand for the cancellation of several examinations. They attributed the cancellations to the sustained 26-day protest by the youth of Jharkhand.

Students belonging to the JPSC-JSSC Reform Manch said the government had cancelled 22 examinations. However, they maintained that their demands had not yet been fully met.