Three wanted Bambiha gang operatives deported from Malaysia by Punjab Police

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police has secured the deportation of three wanted suspects linked to the Davinder Bambiha gang from Malaysia in coordination with central agencies, as they are wanted in multiple cases involving murder and extortion.
The accused have been identified as Jaspreet Singh alias Jas Behbal, Ajay Singh and Pawandeep Singh.
Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said that these three are wanted in multiple cases involving murder, extortion and explosives, and an alleged plan to carry out a hand-grenade blast in Ludhiana.
He also said the cases have links to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).
“Punjab Police achieves a major breakthrough against transnational organised crime as #OFTEC (Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell) of the Counter Intelligence Wing, with the assistance from Central Agencies, secures the deportation of three wanted operatives linked to the Davinder Bambiha Gang from #Malaysia. Jaspreet Singh @ Jas Behbal, Ajay Singh & Pawandeep Singh have been arrested at IGI Airport, New Delhi, upon arrival and are being brought to Punjab for further investigation,” the DGP said in a post on X.
He added that Punjab Police remains committed to dismantling transnational organised crime networks.
Punjab Police had set up an Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell (OFTEC), headed by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ashish Choudhary, to expedite the extradition of foreign-based gangsters.