Three wanted Bambiha gang operatives deported from Malaysia by Punjab Police

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police has secured the deportation of three wanted suspects linked to the Davinder Bambiha gang from Malaysia in coordination with central agencies, as they are wanted in multiple cases involving murder and extortion.

The accused have been identified as Jaspreet Singh alias Jas Behbal, Ajay Singh and Pawandeep Singh.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said that these three are wanted in multiple cases involving murder, extortion and explosives, and an alleged plan to carry out a hand-grenade blast in Ludhiana.

He also said the cases have links to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).