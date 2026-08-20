Amit Shah slams Congress’ two-stanza Vande Mataram decision, calls it ‘appeasement’ and defiance of law

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday accused the Congress of “appeasement” and defying the law by deciding to sing only two stanzas of the national song ‘Vande Mataram’.

A day after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) decided to sing only two stanzas of Vande Mataram, Shah described the decision as “anti-national” and accused the Congress of reviving the politics of appeasement pursued in 1937.

“Yesterday, the Congress Working Committee took an anti-national decision. Reiterating its 1937 resolution, the Congress has decided to sing only two stanzas of ‘Vande Mataram’,” Shah said. He accused the Congress of repeating the same politics that it pursued in 1937.

“I wish to remind the nation that by deciding to split ‘Vande Mataram’ in 1937 for the sake of Muslim appeasement, the Congress laid the foundation for the country's partition. Today, the government led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has strengthened national unity by rectifying that historic blunder of the Congress and has also accorded it legal status.”

Taking a sharp swipe at the Congress, Shah said its decision to sing only two stanzas of Vande Mataram had exposed its “politics of appeasement”.

Describing the CWC decision as an insult to millions of freedom fighters, Shah said, “This decision by the Congress once again exposes its politics of appeasement. The Congress has not only insulted this great composition by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay but has also disrespected the millions of freedom fighters who sacrificed everything for the country's independence”.