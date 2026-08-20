'New Muslim League': BJP chief slams Cong over its decision to sing two stanzas of Vande Mataram

BJP president Nitin Nabin on Thursday slammed the Congress over its decision to sing only two stanzas of Vande Mataram at their events, saying the opposition party has become the "new Muslim League" for votes.

Nabin, in a post on X in Hindi, said, "This insult to the sacred invocation of 'Bharat Mata' is a disdain for those thousands of martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation, keeping this very song in their consciousness."

The BJP chief's response came after the Congress Working Committee on Wednesday decided to abide by the 1937 resolution of its highest decision-making body on Vande Mataram, saying only two stanzas of the National Song would be sung at all party events henceforth.

"The Congress has now formalised its insult (to Vande Mataram) into a resolution. Its working committee has decided that only the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram will be sung at Congress forums," Nabin said.

He said, "The Congress has now become the new Muslim League today."