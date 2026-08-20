Borders neglected in past, now top priority: Rijiju amid Arunachal China intrusion claims

He also attacked the Congress over its past approach to border infrastructure, citing former defence minister A K Antony's 2013 remarks in Parliament.

"Amongst the Congress leaders, A.K. Anthony Ji is very honest. As Defence Minister he admitted the Congress Govt's policy of not making border infrastructure on the floor of the Parliament," Rijiju said.

Antony, speaking in the Lok Sabha on September 6, 2013, had acknowledged that China had developed significantly better infrastructure along the border. He had attributed India's lag to a policy followed for years after Independence.

"The independent India had a policy for many years that the best defence is not to develop the border. Undeveloped borders are safer than developed borders. So, for many years, there was no construction of roads or air fields on the border areas."

"By that time, China continued to develop their infrastructure in the border areas. So, as a result, they have now gone ahead of us. Compared to us, infrastructure-wise, capability-wise in the border areas, they are ahead. I admit that. It is a part of history," Antony had said.

Antony, however, had also stressed that successive governments had changed the policy well before the UPA came to power.

"But, of late, in the last 20-25 years, the Indian governments also realised the mistake and changed its policy. Now, we are also strengthening our capabilities in the border areas...I can tell you, without any exaggeration, that only during the last nine years, as the UPA Government, we have done the maximum to strengthen the capabilities in the border areas. In times of UPA-I & UPA-II, it is being done. And may be the future governments also will continue the same thing, whoever comes, they will continue the same thing," Antony had said.