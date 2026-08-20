Expansive definition of 'industry' in 1978 verdict not to be used for 2020 Code: Supreme Court

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court, by a majority of 6:3, on Thursday held that the labour-friendly expansive definition of the term "industry" in its 1978 verdict shall not be considered for the interpretation of the Industrial Relations Code of 2020.

A nine-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant also by a majority verdict held that the reference seeking reconsideration of a 1978 judgement by a seven-judge bench on the definition of "industry" was validly made.

On February 21, 1978, the seven-judge bench had delivered a verdict on the definition of the term "industry" while deciding the plea of Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board and expanded its definition which brought millions of employees in hospitals, educational institutions, clubs and government welfare departments under the protection of the Industrial Disputes (ID) Act, 1947.

The CJI, who authored the majority verdict for himself and Justices Satish Chandra Sharma, Alok Aradhe and Vipul M Pancholi, made clear that the "triple test", evolved in the 1978 judgement, to ascertain as to what constitutes an "industry" will remain valid.

However, the "triple test" will be applied in labour-related pending cases lodged under the now-repealed 1947 ID Act.

Justices P S Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi, penned separate verdicts, broadly agreeing with the majority judgement of the CJI. Both the judges held that the reference seeking reconsideration of the 1978 verdict on the definition of term "industry" was valid.

Justices B V Nagarathna, Dipankar Datta and Ujjal Bhuyan dissented with the majority verdict particularly on the issue of maintainability of reference made to the nine-judge bench.