Kapil Sibal asks Shah if Modi, Vajpayee sang full Vande Mataram

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Friday hit back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his “anti-national” remark against the Congress for deciding to sing only two stanzas of Vande Mataram, questioning whether BJP leaders Narendra Modi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee had sung its full version.

Sibal also asked whether BJP leaders who did not sing the complete version of the national song were “anti-national”.

“Amit Shah on: CWC decision on two-stanza Vande Mataram. Calls it ‘anti-national'. My question: Did: BJP in private or official functions sing all stanzas since 1950? Modiji as Gujarat CM? PM Vajpayee?" the Independent MP asked in a post on X.