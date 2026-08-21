Successful candidates protest Jharkhand exam cancellations outside secretariat

Successful candidates from recruitment examinations cancelled by the Jharkhand government staged a demonstration outside the state secretariat on Friday, demanding justice and the withdrawal of the cancellation orders.

Carrying portraits of tribal icon Birsa Munda and JMM founder Shibu Soren, as well as placards, the protesters, including candidates selected through the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination, raised slogans such as “Nyay do ya faansi do” (Give us justice or hang us) and “Sharm karo, sharm karo” (Have shame).

Ramesh Mandal, a resident of Deoghar who was selected as a welfare officer, said he had been protesting since 19 August and would continue the agitation until justice was delivered.

“I appeal to the government to withdraw its decision to cancel the JSSC-CGL examination, as it did so without assigning any reason,” said another candidate, Chanda Kumari.