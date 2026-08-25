Aravalli panel faces flak over ‘Inadequate’ consultations; MPs seek extension of report deadline

NEW DELHI: Members of Parliament (MPs) from Rajasthan, along with the Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Haryana and the Aravalli region of Rajasthan, as well as prominent scientists and farmer leaders, have expressed concerns about the public consultation process carried out by the Supreme Court-appointed High-Powered Committee (HPC) for the protection of the Aravalli range.

These leaders and prominent scientists argue that the committee's scientific studies, public consultations, and field trips along the 700 km stretch of the Aravalli have been inadequate. During their visits from August 6 to 11, 2026, the committee only covered nine districts in Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan and held public hearings in just four cities.

On June 3, 2026, the Supreme Court established a five-member HPC tasked with independently evaluating the scientific definition and boundaries of the Aravalli Hills and Ranges.

With the final report due on August 31, the MPs and MLA are requesting an extension of the submission deadline and a more comprehensive consultation process that includes all 64 districts and the affected communities.

Rajkumar Roat, Lok Sabha MP from Banswara, Amra Ram, Lok Sabha MP from North Rajasthan, and Tika Ram Jully, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, have each written to the HPC demanding thorough consultation with those affected by illegal mining in the Aravalli hills.

“The consultation process adopted by the High-Powered Committee goes against the spirit of the Supreme Court order,” Roat stated. He emphasizes that the process was unfair and insisted that “a fair, impartial, independent expert opinion must be obtained and considered, after involving all requisite stakeholders to resolve critical ambiguities and to provide definitive guidance on these issues.”