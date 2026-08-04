SC-appointed committee on Aravallis to visit Rajasthan on August 7; State govt yet to appoint nodal officer

JAIPUR: A High-Powered Committee (HPC), constituted under the Supreme Court's directive to study the definition, environmental integrity, and conservation of the Aravalli mountain range, will visit the Aravalli regions of Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan from August 6 to 10.

The aim is to assess the ground realities about the balance between conservation and development and to provide scientifically grounded recommendations to the Supreme Court.

The Aravalli range had shot into national prominence last year in November-December when major protests had erupted over questions regarding the exact definition and height of Aravallis that could not be tampered with even for developmental reasons.

Despite the gravity of the issue and the scheduled visit of the HPC, the Rajasthan government is yet to appoint a nodal officer for this matter. Former CM Ashok Gehlot has slammed the Bhajanlal Sharma government for this delay and questioned its intentions.

Chaired by the Director General of the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE), the committee will conduct a ground-level assessment of aspects concerning the environment, water resources, biodiversity, mining activities, land use, and the livelihoods of local communities during the field visit.