SC forms expert panel to revisit Aravalli definition, seeks report by August 2026

The Supreme Court has constituted a high-powered expert committee to independently review the Centre’s report on the definition and delineation of the Aravalli hill range, flagging what it termed as “critical ambiguities” in the findings.

The committee, headed by Kanchan Devi, Director General of the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE), has been directed to submit a comprehensive report by August 31, 2026.

The move follows the apex court’s December 29 order staying the implementation of an October 2025 report prepared by a committee led by the Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC).

At the time, the court underscored the need for an independent assessment by domain experts.

In its latest order, the court observed that a “fair, impartial and independent expert opinion” was necessary after consultations with all stakeholders to offer clarity on contentious issues linked to the protection of the Aravalli ecosystem.

The newly constituted high-powered committee (HPC) will be chaired ex-officio by Kanchan Devi, a 1991-batch Indian Forest Service officer.

The panel includes Dr Subhash Ashutosh, former Director General of the Forest Survey of India; Dr Rajendra Kumar Sharma, former Director of the Geological Survey of India; Brij Mohan Singh Rathore, former Joint Secretary in the Environment Ministry; and Prof Ashok K Bhatnagar, former Head of the Department of Botany at Delhi University.