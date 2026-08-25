'Are tribal CMs Naxals?': JMM hits back at BJP over 'Dimagi Naxal' remark targeting Hemant Soren

RANCHI: A political row has erupted in Jharkhand over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Dimagi Naxal” remarks, with the BJP targeting Chief Minister Hemant Soren in a social media post featuring an AI-generated image of him.

The JMM hit back, asking whether Modi considers the state’s elected Chief Minister a “Naxal” and whether the BJP labels all opposition CMs, or specifically tribal CMs, as Naxals.

Both the JMM and BJP have traded accusations over issues concerning the youth, with the BJP targeting the Hemant Soren government over paper leaks, recruitment exams and student protests.

The JMM, in turn, accused the BJP of insulting the Chief Minister and tribal leadership through its remarks.

Targeting Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the BJP shared a post on social media featuring an AI-generated image of the CM, stating, “How long will your Hitler-like authoritarianism continue by sacrificing the future of the youth, @HemantSorenJMM ji?” adding, “Only a ‘Dimagi Naxal’ could think of deceiving the youth like this.”

The post on social media platform X further said, “On one side, there's the long line of JPSC-JSSC scams and paper leaks, and on the other, when the youth take to the streets demanding their rights, they are beaten with batons, their movements are suppressed, and fake FIRs are slapped on them! This system, which toys with the future of the youth, will no longer be tolerated!” The youth of Jharkhand are asking questions—give them answers! it said.