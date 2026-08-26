JPSC-JSSC Reform Manch questions Ranchi administration over inaction on its complaint

RANCHI: Members of JPSC-JSSC Reform Manch have accused the Ranchi district administration of adopting a partisan approach, alleging that police have failed to take expected action on their complaints of assault and abusive behaviour during the agitation.

The Manch also questioned the police action in cases involving individuals associated with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

According to the members of the forum, they were allegedly subjected to molestation, slapping and physical assault during the protest. Despite filing a complaint with the police in this regard, they have not yet even received a case number.

The forum alleged that the Ranchi police did not take their complaint seriously and failed to take the matter forward.

Pratima Kumari, a student associated with the forum, alleged that protesting students were being repeatedly harassed, with police visiting their homes for questioning and intimidation, while no action had been taken on the Manch’s complaint.

She demanded transparency in the matter and urged the police administration to act impartially on complaints lodged by both sides. “I was physically assaulted, my ‘dupatta’ was snatched…. I was slapped, but the case was lodged against us by a JMM worker. Despite pleading for lodging an FIR for the two days, justice has not been delivered. The state government has lodged FIRs against thousands of students just because we took to the streets peacefully seeking justice for us,” said Pratima Kumari.

"I have been running around the police station for lodging an FIR; neither was it registered, nor was I given the case number, she added.