JPSC-JSSC Reform Manch questions Ranchi administration over inaction on its complaint

RANCHI: Members of JPSC-JSSC Reform Manch have accused the Ranchi district administration of adopting a partisan approach, alleging that police have failed to take expected action on their complaints of assault and abusive behaviour during the agitation.
The Manch also questioned the police action in cases involving individuals associated with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).
According to the members of the forum, they were allegedly subjected to molestation, slapping and physical assault during the protest. Despite filing a complaint with the police in this regard, they have not yet even received a case number.
The forum alleged that the Ranchi police did not take their complaint seriously and failed to take the matter forward.
Pratima Kumari, a student associated with the forum, alleged that protesting students were being repeatedly harassed, with police visiting their homes for questioning and intimidation, while no action had been taken on the Manch’s complaint.
She demanded transparency in the matter and urged the police administration to act impartially on complaints lodged by both sides. “I was physically assaulted, my ‘dupatta’ was snatched…. I was slapped, but the case was lodged against us by a JMM worker. Despite pleading for lodging an FIR for the two days, justice has not been delivered. The state government has lodged FIRs against thousands of students just because we took to the streets peacefully seeking justice for us,” said Pratima Kumari.
"I have been running around the police station for lodging an FIR; neither was it registered, nor was I given the case number, she added.
Holding a press conference, members of the Manch stated that if complaints from opposing sides arise regarding the same incident, the police should act impartially on both sets of complaints.
They alleged that while action is being taken on cases registered against them, the police are providing no clear information regarding the complaints they have filed.
Members of the Manch emphasised that their movement is not directed against any political party but is instead a demand for transparency and an impartial investigation into recruitment examinations. They reiterated that the students' primary demands are transparency in the JPSC and JSSC recruitment processes and a fair probe into alleged irregularities.
The Manch, however, said it would not relent on its demand for an independent probe and would continue the agitation. It alleged that students were coerced into withdrawing the protest on assurances, only to face cases later.
They alleged that students are being made victims of political pressure and that bias is evident in the administration's actions.
The development came after an FIR was filed against 38 people for allegedly molesting a JPSC-JSSC Reform Manch member during a protest over recruitment exam irregularities in Ranchi on August 21. The FIR was lodged on Monday after the woman, accompanied by Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi, filed a complaint at Kotwali police station.
The development came a day after three FIRs were registered in Ranchi against 14 named and 200 unidentified people for allegedly obstructing government work and clashing with police. Separately, three FIRs were filed against 39 named and over 900 unidentified people following clashes between police and job aspirants in Giridih and Hazaribagh.