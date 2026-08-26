No one should engage in 'narrow politics': Mayawati on hijab row

Mayawati said such an approach would ensure that no one gets an opportunity to engage in "narrow politics" under the guise of such disputes.

"The BSP is an Ambedkarite party that guarantees respect for all sections of society and the safety of their lives, property and religion," she said, urging people to refrain from commenting on sensitive matters concerning any religion, religious scriptures or beliefs.

Her remarks came days after the Allahabad High Court dismissed a petition filed by a minor student of a private school in Prayagraj seeking permission to wear a hijab with the school uniform. The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has indicated that it is likely to challenge the order.

AIMPLB member and cleric Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali said, "Hijab has always been an integral part of Islam. We will definitely approach the court and present our case."

Mayawati also called on the Uttar Pradesh government and administration to urgently resolve the dispute over the installation of an Ambedkar statue in Budaun and restore peace in the area.

"It would be appropriate if the government and administration immediately finds a peaceful and proper solution to the ongoing dispute and tension in Badaun district over the installation of the statue of Bharat Ratna Baba Saheb Dr B R Ambedkar," she said.

The dispute escalated into stone-pelting on Tuesday evening, leaving seven police personnel and a villager injured. More than 10 vehicles were damaged and seven people were detained for questioning.

The administration said the statue had been installed on restricted government land and was subsequently shifted to the tehsil complex.

(With inputs from PTI)