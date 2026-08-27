810 polling booths put BJP, Congress on booth-building drive ahead of 2027 Uttarakhand polls

DEHRADUN:The addition of 810 polling booths in Uttarakhand has prompted the BJP and the Congress to recalibrate their grassroots strategies ahead of the 2027 Assembly election.

The number of polling stations has increased from 11,733 to 12,543 following the Election Commission’s ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Both parties are now racing to establish organisational units and deploy workers at the newly created booths.

The exercise assumes political significance as the BJP and the Congress have long relied on the maxim, “Win the booth, win the election.” The revised booth network means the parties will have to strengthen their presence in areas where new polling stations have been established.

The Election Commission has also reported a sharp fall in the number of registered voters during the revision. Before the SIR, Uttarakhand had 79,60,762 electors. The provisional draft roll published on July 14 listed 71,33,785 voters — a decline of 8,26,977.