Haryana extortion cases rise 17% amid overseas calls, says CM Saini

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today admitted in the state Assembly that extortion cases in the state have risen by 17 per cent, blaming calls made from abroad using digital applications.

Replying to a Calling Attention Motion on the deteriorating law and order situation moved by Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLAs Aditya Devi Lal and Arjun Chautala, CM Saini said that 296 extortion incidents had been reported in the state up to July 2026, compared with 253 during the corresponding period last year.

“This increase is primarily attributable to the anonymous nature of overseas callers, who use digital applications and other technologies to conceal their identity and location,” he said.

Saini added, “Extortion cases are taken seriously. All these are shared with the Special Task Force and maintained in a central database, enabling linkage of apparently separate calls to the same gang. Each case is being monitored by senior officers. Identification of accused persons and their associates, analysis of technical and financial evidence, investigation of criminal networks, and inter-district as well as interstate police coordination, wherever required, are being undertaken.”

Saini told the House that Haryana’s Special Task Force (STF) and Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) were carrying out intelligence-based and targeted operations against organised crime, gangsters, illegal weapons and criminals involved in serious and terror-related cases.