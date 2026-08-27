Haryana extortion cases rise 17% amid overseas calls, says CM Saini

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today admitted in the state Assembly that extortion cases in the state have risen by 17 per cent, blaming calls made from abroad using digital applications.
Replying to a Calling Attention Motion on the deteriorating law and order situation moved by Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLAs Aditya Devi Lal and Arjun Chautala, CM Saini said that 296 extortion incidents had been reported in the state up to July 2026, compared with 253 during the corresponding period last year.
“This increase is primarily attributable to the anonymous nature of overseas callers, who use digital applications and other technologies to conceal their identity and location,” he said.
Saini added, “Extortion cases are taken seriously. All these are shared with the Special Task Force and maintained in a central database, enabling linkage of apparently separate calls to the same gang. Each case is being monitored by senior officers. Identification of accused persons and their associates, analysis of technical and financial evidence, investigation of criminal networks, and inter-district as well as interstate police coordination, wherever required, are being undertaken.”
Saini told the House that Haryana’s Special Task Force (STF) and Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) were carrying out intelligence-based and targeted operations against organised crime, gangsters, illegal weapons and criminals involved in serious and terror-related cases.
The Haryana Police have arrested 3,210 gang members during 2024, 2025 and up to July 2026. During 2025-26, 19 gangsters were deported from foreign countries and 12 were detained abroad. Further, 144 Look Out Circulars (LOCs) and 50 Red Corner Notices (RCNs) were issued, while 53 Interpol references were made.
Haryana Police have also developed the “Abhedya” app, which blocks calls from dubious and unknown numbers.
He said ‘Operation Trackdown’ is being conducted to arrest wanted and proclaimed offenders, those absconding after securing bail or parole, and other active criminals. During the special drive conducted from August 1 to August 15, 2026, as many as 4,771 criminals were arrested.
A total of 216 weapons were recovered, including 135 country-made firearms, 76 pistols, three revolvers and two guns. Police also recovered 287 cartridges and 15 magazines. History sheets of 241 new criminals were opened, while those of 1,406 criminals were updated. Similarly, during ‘Operation Hotspot Domination’, conducted from December 1 to December 15, 2025, 1,213 cases were registered and 2,200 criminals arrested.
He said 33 women police stations have been established across the state.
The ‘Durga Shakti’ app has been launched to provide immediate police assistance to women in distress. At sensitive locations, 24 companies of the Durga Shakti Rapid Action Force and 46 patrolling vehicles have been deployed. A Women Police Durga Battalion has been established at Sunaria, Rohtak, and the number of women police personnel is being increased through fresh recruitment.
Saini said the Emergency Response Support System, ‘Dial-112’, has been successfully implemented to provide immediate assistance to citizens. A total of 10 emergency services have been integrated with Dial-112, including Police Service 100, Fire Service 101, Medical Emergency Service 108, Women Helpline 1091, Traffic Helpline 1073, Cyber Helpline 1930, Durga Shakti App, NHAI Helpline 1033, Disaster Management Helplines 1070 and 1077, and Women and Child Development Department helplines 181 and 1098.
A total of 630 Toyota Innova Crysta vehicles have been deployed as Emergency Response Vehicles across the state. To further strengthen the system, the government has also accorded the necessary approval for the purchase of 250 additional Emergency Response Vehicles.
Saini assured the House and the people of Haryana that the government will further strengthen crime prevention and accelerate investigation and prosecution. He said in unequivocal terms, “Our policy is clear, our intent is clear, and our message is clear. No matter how influential a criminal may be, no one is above the law.”
Saini, while reminding the Opposition in the Vidhan Sabha of its own record on law and order, said that those questioning the law and order situation in the state today should first look at the crime figures and incidents recorded during their own tenure. Taking a dig at the Opposition, he said its problem is that even before wiping a victim’s tears, it starts looking for a political opportunity. They are less concerned about the pain caused by crime and more eager to malign the government, he said.
He said a sensitive issue such as law and order must certainly be debated, but the discussion should be based on facts, not political convenience or misleading propaganda.
The Opposition has every right to ask questions, but the people of Haryana also have the right to know the deep scars of crime, corruption, caste violence, recruitment scams and administrative failures that the state endured when the reins of power were in their hands.
Saini said that in a democracy, everyone has the right to express their views and sentiments. Opposition members have come to the House dressed in black today, but the people of Haryana are not looking at their black clothes; rather, they are watching their dark deeds.
He said the Opposition should also remember the state of law and order during its tenure and how the system had deteriorated at that time. The people of Haryana are watching everything, he said. They are not looking at the Opposition’s black clothes, but at the dark deeds of its tenure.