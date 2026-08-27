Jharkhand CID arrests two more persons in JSSC-CGL exam 'irregularity' case.

The Jharkhand CID on Thursday arrested two more accused over alleged irregularities in the JSSC-CGL examination, an official statement said.

The accused have been identified as Somansh Prakash and Rahul Kumar, it said.

"In connection with alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Graduate-Level Combined Competitive Examination-2023 conducted by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) on September 21 and 22, 2024, two individuals associated with the conduct of the JSSC-CGL examination have been arrested," the CID said in the statement.

Prakash, a native of Bihar's Rohtas, and Kumar, who hails from Bihar's Vaishali, were currently residing at Burari in Delhi, it added.

Earlier, the CID arrested key accused Abhay Tiwari, his wife Sushama Kumari and brother Akshay Tiwari in connection with alleged irregularities in the JSSC-CGL examination.

Abhay, then posted as a block supply officer in Poriyahat in Godda district, was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on July 22, while his wife and brother Akshay Tiwari were arrested on August 18.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Jharkhand CID is probing alleged irregularities in the JSSC-CGL examination conducted in 2024.

(With inputs from PTI)