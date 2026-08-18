Jharkhand CID questions JSSC secretary over alleged recruitment exam irregularities

The CID on Tuesday questioned Jharkhand SSC secretary Sudhir Gupta over alleged irregularities in recruitment exams, a day after conducting a search at the commission’s office.

Gupta was interrogated for several hours based on the evidence collected during the raid on Monday, an official told PTI.

The agency also questioned Akshay Tiwary, brother of Abhay Tiwary, an alleged key figure in the recruitment examination irregularities, and his wife in connection with the case, he said.

Abhay Tiwary, who was posted as a block supply officer (BSO) in Poriyahat in Godda district, was arrested by the CID on July 22 in connection with the case.

During the investigation, the CID found that Tiwary had qualified in around 12 competitive examinations over the past 13 years, officials said.

These included the 2018 Police Sub-Inspector examination, 2013 Navy SAR examination, 2014 Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) assistant examination, IRB constable examination, 2018 CRPF head constable examination and 2014 Northern Coalfields (NCL) examination, according to the CID.