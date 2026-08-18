JSSC-CGL cancellation sparks outrage among successful candidates; ‘Mob rule has won’

RANCHI: The Jharkhand Cabinet’s decision to cancel the JSSC-CGL examination has triggered an uproar among candidates who had already cleared the exam and were posted across the state.

The successful candidates had apparently sensed on Monday morning that, amid mounting pressure from students protesting at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, the government could take a decision that might jeopardise their jobs.

After completing their shifts, these young government employees—who had secured their positions through the JSSC-CGL examination—took to the streets to protect their seven-month-old careers.

They formed a human chain and appealed to Chief Minister Hemant Soren not to take any decision under pressure from the protests that could put their jobs at risk.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister announced the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL and 14th JPSC PT exams. As soon as the announcement was made, hundreds of candidates formed a human chain in an attempt to convey their concerns to the government.

The sentiment among the youth was that “mob rule” had prevailed in the state while meritorious candidates had been made to suffer.

“Mob rule has won, and the system has lost,” said one successful JSSC-CGL candidate posted in Ranchi. The candidates maintained that they had not been defeated, asserting that they had earned their jobs through hard work and merit. They said they would now place their faith in the judiciary and challenge the decision in court.

“We will go to court; that is where we will get justice,” they said.

The successful JSSC-CGL candidates, however, said the Cabinet’s decision had put their seven-month-old careers at stake and vowed to seek legal recourse to protect their appointments.