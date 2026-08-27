Nepal flash flood bears striking similarities to 2013 Kedarnath disaster, say geologists

DEHRADUN: The devastating flash flood that tore through Nepal on Wednesday, sweeping away homes, bridges and other infrastructure, bears striking similarities to the 2013 Kedarnath disaster, according to Himalayan geologists.

Scientists say the catastrophe may have been triggered by an ice avalanche, rockfall or debris flow that temporarily blocked a narrow valley before the natural dam burst. The possibility of seismic activity is also under investigation.

The scale and force of the deluge have renewed concerns over global warming, rapidly retreating glaciers and the growing instability of the Himalayan region. Rainfall is now increasingly being recorded at elevations of up to 4,000 metres, where precipitation earlier occurred largely as snow, experts said.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Manish Mehta, senior scientist at the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, said satellite images of the affected area were being analysed. “The Indian Space Research Organisation has also studied the disaster. Its preliminary assessment suggests that an ice avalanche or debris flow may have triggered the flash flood,” Mehta said.

Satellite imagery indicates that the region is highly vulnerable, with glaciers retreating rapidly. The disaster site is located in a narrow valley in a downstream area, conditions that could have amplified the destructive force of the water.

“One possibility is that a major landslide or avalanche created a temporary dam. Its subsequent collapse may have unleashed the flood on settlements downstream,” Mehta said.