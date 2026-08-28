58 FIRs registered over cognisable offences along NH-202 in Manipur's Ukhrul: Police

IMPHAL: A total of 58 FIRs were registered over incidents involving cognisable offences along National Highway 202 in Manipur's Ukhrul district since clashes broke out between Kuki and Naga communities in February, police said.

The district police made the disclosure in a status report filed on August 25 before the Manipur High Court in connection with a PIL, seeking directions to ensure safe and uninterrupted movement of civilians and vehicles carrying essential supplies along NH-202.

"The District Administration and District Police, Ukhrul recognise NH-202 as the vital economic and supply lifeline for Ukhrul and Kamjong districts connecting with Imphal," the report said.

It said "prompt, firm and impartial legal and operational measures" were being continuously enforced to ensure free movement of vehicles, prevent road blockades and maintain public safety along the highway.

"All cognisable offences reported along NH-202 (Mahadev-T M Kasom stretch as mentioned by the petitioner) have been registered promptly at Litan Police Station.

Since the onset of the conflict on February 8, 2026, 58 FIRs have been registered," the report said.

Two of the cases have been transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), including one involving victims from the Kuki community and another involving victims from the Tangkhul community, it said.

"Due process is underway to refer other cases," the police said.

To ensure security and facilitate movement along the highway, two companies of the CRPF, nine companies of the BSF, eight columns of the Army/Assam Rifles and personnel of the Manipur Rifles have been deployed, they said.

The security forces are conducting road-opening operations, area domination and providing escorts for the safe movement of civilians and transportation of essential commodities, they added.

Police said they remain committed to upholding the rule of law, protecting fundamental rights, and ensuring impartial investigations into all FIRs.

At least 20 people have been killed in various incidents of firing in Ukhrul and Kangpokpi districts since February this year.