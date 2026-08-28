Day after ambush, Manipur’s Naga areas observe shutdown

GUWAHATI: A shutdown was observed in Manipur’s Naga areas on Friday to pay homage to four Naga civilians who were killed in an ambush by alleged Kuki rebels on Thursday.
After the incident, the United Naga Council (UNC), which is Manipur’s apex Naga organisation, had called for a one-day “Genna” (a time of strict prohibition, rest, and community worship) across Naga areas of the state on Friday.
AC Thotso, secretary, Working Committee of UNC, told this newspaper that all Naga areas, including towns and district headquarters, remained shut.
“The mortal remains of the four victims were taken to Senapati for post-mortem examinations. A condolence service will be organised tomorrow (Saturday) in honour of the victims, followed by the performance of the last rites,” he said.
Security forces could not retrieve the bodies on Thursday due to an alleged blockade at a village on the way to the site of the ambush. The bodies were retrieved on Friday morning and transported to Senapati, where a large number of people turned up to pay their homage.
A person who was injured in the attack was admitted to a hospital in Senapati, while a student leader, who was reported missing following the incident, managed to reach to safety.
The attack was perpetrated at a place between Makui Ashang and Thanamba Naga villages on the IT Road in Kuki-majority Kangpokpi district on Thursday morning. The victims were travelling from Makui village to Senapati when they came under the attack.
The UNC demanded that authorities book the perpetrators and deliver justice at the earliest. Further, it demanded the constitution of a special investigation team to probe the case.
Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Friday called for sustained and collective efforts from all sections of society to overcome the prevailing trust deficit between different communities and restore lasting peace in Manipur.
Recalling the Manipur situation before May 3, 2023, Singh said he had regularly travelled to the hill areas and witnessed an atmosphere of peace, harmony and cooperation among communities. However, he added, the violence that erupted on May 3, 2023 fundamentally changed the situation in Manipur.
Singh acknowledged the role of Manipur Police, Assam Rifles and other security forces in protecting lives during the crisis. He said members of different communities had also helped one another to save human lives during this difficult period.