Day after ambush, Manipur’s Naga areas observe shutdown

GUWAHATI: A shutdown was observed in Manipur’s Naga areas on Friday to pay homage to four Naga civilians who were killed in an ambush by alleged Kuki rebels on Thursday.

After the incident, the United Naga Council (UNC), which is Manipur’s apex Naga organisation, had called for a one-day “Genna” (a time of strict prohibition, rest, and community worship) across Naga areas of the state on Friday.

AC Thotso, secretary, Working Committee of UNC, told this newspaper that all Naga areas, including towns and district headquarters, remained shut.

“The mortal remains of the four victims were taken to Senapati for post-mortem examinations. A condolence service will be organised tomorrow (Saturday) in honour of the victims, followed by the performance of the last rites,” he said.

Security forces could not retrieve the bodies on Thursday due to an alleged blockade at a village on the way to the site of the ambush. The bodies were retrieved on Friday morning and transported to Senapati, where a large number of people turned up to pay their homage.

A person who was injured in the attack was admitted to a hospital in Senapati, while a student leader, who was reported missing following the incident, managed to reach to safety.