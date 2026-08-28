High-Powered Task Force on exam reforms invites suggestions from students, parents

NEW DELHI: The Centre’s recently constituted High-Powered Task Force (HPTF) on examination reforms, headed by Nandan Nilekani, on Friday invited suggestions from parents and students besides other stakeholders to make its recommendations more comprehensive.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the task force on July 26 to overhaul India’s examination system and make it more transparent, leak-proof and technology-driven.

The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said on Friday that the Modi government had constituted the high-powered task force to examine and recommend comprehensive reforms relating to the conduct, security, design and governance of public examinations, including examinations conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The HPTF includes former ISRO chairman S Somnath, former Intelligence Bureau chief Tapan Deka, IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti, former Education Secretary Anita Karwal and logistics expert Amrit Lal Meena.

The task force will recommend measures to the central government to make the country’s examination systems more transparent and secure, while ensuring that they are fully supported by technology.

In an official statement inviting suggestions from various categories of stakeholders and the public, the ministry said the Task Force is examining measures for strengthening institutional systems and processes, ensuring examination integrity and security, deploying appropriate technologies, augmenting examination infrastructure, promoting accessibility and inclusion, and safeguarding student well-being.

Suggestions have been invited from students and their parents, teachers and academic institutions, examination-conducting and test-indenting bodies, subject matter experts and technology professionals, industry organisations, civil society organisations and other interested stakeholders.