High-Powered Task Force on exam reforms invites suggestions from students, parents

NEW DELHI: The Centre’s recently constituted High-Powered Task Force (HPTF) on examination reforms, headed by Nandan Nilekani, on Friday invited suggestions from parents and students besides other stakeholders to make its recommendations more comprehensive.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the task force on July 26 to overhaul India’s examination system and make it more transparent, leak-proof and technology-driven.
The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said on Friday that the Modi government had constituted the high-powered task force to examine and recommend comprehensive reforms relating to the conduct, security, design and governance of public examinations, including examinations conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
The HPTF includes former ISRO chairman S Somnath, former Intelligence Bureau chief Tapan Deka, IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti, former Education Secretary Anita Karwal and logistics expert Amrit Lal Meena.
The task force will recommend measures to the central government to make the country’s examination systems more transparent and secure, while ensuring that they are fully supported by technology.
In an official statement inviting suggestions from various categories of stakeholders and the public, the ministry said the Task Force is examining measures for strengthening institutional systems and processes, ensuring examination integrity and security, deploying appropriate technologies, augmenting examination infrastructure, promoting accessibility and inclusion, and safeguarding student well-being.
Suggestions have been invited from students and their parents, teachers and academic institutions, examination-conducting and test-indenting bodies, subject matter experts and technology professionals, industry organisations, civil society organisations and other interested stakeholders.
The ministry said suggestions may cover areas including the conduct and security of public examinations, examination design and assessment methodology, governance, accountability and institutional arrangements, prevention, detection and redressal of examination malpractices, the use of technology, including secure Computer-Based Testing, and the creation and augmentation of examination infrastructure.
The ministry said the objective is to develop a robust, secure, transparent, equitable and future-ready public examination system. It has also invited suggestions on an inclusive examination framework to improve access across social, economic, regional and linguistic groups; transparency; grievance redressal and stakeholder communication; measures to promote student well-being throughout the examination process; and any other measures that may add value to the examination system.
The ministry has requested that suggestions can be submitted online, through WhatsApp on the designated number, or via email by September 13.
Inputs may be submitted in English, Hindi and regional languages.
The ministry has also said the inputs received through this public consultation will assist the High-Powered Task Force in formulating its recommendations to the Government, adding that the HPTF looks forward to active, constructive and wide-ranging participation from all stakeholders.