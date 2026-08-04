NEET may go online as Centre awaits Nilekani panel recommendations: SC told

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Tuesday filed a compliance affidavit before the Supreme Court in the NEET-UG case, stating that it is actively considering shifting the medical entrance examination to a computer-based test (CBT), similar to JEE. However, it said a final decision will be taken only after receiving recommendations from a high-level task force headed by Nandan Nilekani.

In its affidavit, the Centre said it has already initiated two major reforms, a tougher anti-cheating law, the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Act, 2026, which provides for up to 10 years' imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 5 crore, and the constitution of the Nandan Nilekani-led Task Force on examination reforms.

The submission came in response to a petition filed by the All India Medical Association through advocate Tanvi Dubey, seeking directions to make NEET-UG leak-proof following allegations of paper leaks this year.

The Centre informed the court that the migration from the current pen-and-paper format to a computer-based mode is under active consideration by all stakeholders. It added that the final approach will be decided after the High-Powered Task Force submits its recommendations.

The affidavit also detailed the extensive security measures currently in place for NEET-UG, including multiple question paper sets prepared in isolation, six layers of tamper-proof packaging, and QR code and Aadhaar-based tracking of every question paper box.

For the June 21 re-examination alone, the Centre said authorities deployed 51,311 signal jammers, 1.38 lakh CCTV cameras, and 87,000 personnel for frisking and biometric verification.