Raksha Bandhan diplomacy: Ramdev seeks truce with Kangana Ranaut

DEHRADUN: Yoga guru Ramdev has sought to end his public war of words with actor and MP Kangana Ranaut, sending her sweets and a Raksha Bandhan gift as a gesture of reconciliation.
Adopting a conciliatory tone after days of sharp exchanges, Ramdev said disagreements should be resolved through dialogue and must not be allowed to foster personal hostility.
“There should be no hatred or ill will towards one another, whatever the reason,” Ramdev said. “Much has been said about the recent dispute between Kangana and me, but we must renounce bitterness and preserve love and harmony in our relationships.”
Ramdev said he would also call Ranaut to convey his Raksha Bandhan greetings. Describing the festival as a celebration of affection and trust between brothers and sisters, he said differences could always be addressed through conversation.
“Disputes should be settled through dialogue. Instead of spreading hatred, we should promote love, mutual respect and brotherhood in society,” he added.
The reconciliation attempt follows a prolonged verbal spat between the two public figures. The controversy began after Ramdev made remarks concerning Parliament and Ranaut.
The Mandi MP subsequently levelled allegations against the yoga guru, prompting a sharp response from him. Their statements and counter-statements kept the row alive for several days.
Ramdev’s decision to send gifts and sweets is being seen as an effort to draw a line under the controversy. Ranaut had not publicly responded to the gesture at the time of reporting.
Earlier, Ramdev celebrated Raksha Bandhan at Patanjali Yogpeeth, where women tied rakhis on his wrist. Addressing the gathering, he said the festival symbolised not only sibling affection but also social unity and harmony. He appealed to people to end discrimination based on caste, class and community. “The Vedic vision is one of equality. It does not discriminate between women and men or on the grounds of caste and community,” he said.
Ramdev added that insulting any section—whether Dalits, the exploited and deprived, or Brahmins, Kshatriyas and Vaishyas—was contrary to democratic, constitutional and social values. He also appealed to political parties to rise above partisan hostility. “The ruling party and the Opposition should tie rakhis to one another and, from Parliament to the streets, place democracy, the Constitution, national unity and integrity above everything else,” he said.