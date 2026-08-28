Raksha Bandhan diplomacy: Ramdev seeks truce with Kangana Ranaut

DEHRADUN: Yoga guru Ramdev has sought to end his public war of words with actor and MP Kangana Ranaut, sending her sweets and a Raksha Bandhan gift as a gesture of reconciliation.

Adopting a conciliatory tone after days of sharp exchanges, Ramdev said disagreements should be resolved through dialogue and must not be allowed to foster personal hostility.

“There should be no hatred or ill will towards one another, whatever the reason,” Ramdev said. “Much has been said about the recent dispute between Kangana and me, but we must renounce bitterness and preserve love and harmony in our relationships.”

Ramdev said he would also call Ranaut to convey his Raksha Bandhan greetings. Describing the festival as a celebration of affection and trust between brothers and sisters, he said differences could always be addressed through conversation.

“Disputes should be settled through dialogue. Instead of spreading hatred, we should promote love, mutual respect and brotherhood in society,” he added.

The reconciliation attempt follows a prolonged verbal spat between the two public figures. The controversy began after Ramdev made remarks concerning Parliament and Ranaut.