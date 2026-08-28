Tech, AI must help make justice more accessible: CJI Surya Kant

NEW DELHI: The Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Thursday highlighted the growing economic relationship between India and Germany, stressing the need for trust in international commerce and robust arbitration mechanism.
Speaking at the Indo-German arbitration conclave in Berlin, Germany, CJI Kant said disputes are a natural feature of commercial activity, but their existence does not indicate a failure of trust.
“What matters is whether the legal system provides a reliable mechanism through which disagreements can be resolved without undermining the commercial relationship itself,” he said.
CJI Kant added that an arbitration agreement is more than a procedural clause in a contract, and it represents a commitment to a method of resolving future disagreements.
He also said that the judiciary’s governing principle is that artificial intelligence may augment judicial reasoning, but it cannot substitute judicial conscience, and that a permanent apex body has been proposed to supervise the accountability of the new technology.
Speaking at the bilateral meeting with Ulrich Herrmann, the presiding judge of the Federal Court of Justice at Karlsruhe in Germany, CJI Kant said that artificial intelligence (AI) is being used in certain defined support functions. He also outlined India’s ongoing digital transformation through Phase III of the eCourts Mission Mode Project.
‘AI used in support functions’
Speaking at the bilateral meeting with Ulrich Herrmann, the presiding judge of the Federal Court of Justice at Karlsruhe in Germany, CJI Kant said that AI is being for support functions like legal research, judgement translation into 16 languages and as a conversational interface for citizens to look for case status and procedures.