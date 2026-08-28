Tech, AI must help make justice more accessible: CJI Surya Kant

NEW DELHI: The Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Thursday highlighted the growing economic relationship between India and Germany, stressing the need for trust in international commerce and robust arbitration mechanism.

Speaking at the Indo-German arbitration conclave in Berlin, Germany, CJI Kant said disputes are a natural feature of commercial activity, but their existence does not indicate a failure of trust.

“What matters is whether the legal system provides a reliable mechanism through which disagreements can be resolved without undermining the commercial relationship itself,” he said.

CJI Kant added that an arbitration agreement is more than a procedural clause in a contract, and it represents a commitment to a method of resolving future disagreements.