Melting glaciers may alter Himalayan fault stress, raise quake risk

DEHRADUN: Rapid glacier loss driven by global warming could alter stress on Himalayan faults and potentially influence the frequency of earthquakes, preliminary scientific research has suggested, adding a new dimension to climate-related risks facing Uttarakhand and other mountain states.

Scientists, however, caution that a direct causal link between glacier retreat and major earthquakes has not yet been conclusively established.

Several institutions, including Dehradun’s Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology (WIHG), are studying how changes in ice, rainfall and groundwater affect the tectonically active region.

When glaciers lose vast quantities of ice, the reduced weight on the Earth’s crust causes a redistribution of pressure—a process known as glacial unloading. These stress changes may affect faults that are already strained by tectonic forces and, under certain conditions, trigger minor tremors or influence seismic activity over longer periods.

“Heavy ice loss changes the load on the crust and may generate fresh stress along buried or already strained fault lines,” scientists said. “The process could contribute to small earthquakes and potentially alter the timing of larger events, though more evidence is required.”

Data from the National Centre for Seismology show that Uttarakhand recorded 35 earthquakes between March 1 and August 28, 2026. The tremors occurred across Bageshwar, Almora, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, Pauri Garhwal, Chamoli and Uttarkashi districts.