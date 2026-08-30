Punjab, Himachal men working at Trishuli project went missing after Nepal floods

CHANDIGARH: A man from Punjab's Tarn Taran Sahib district and his two relatives from Uttar Pradesh have gone missing in Nepal since August 26 after the devastating floods. They were working at the Trishuli Upper Power House Project for the last six years.

The missing persons were identified as Shamsher Singh, Bhupinder Singh, and Rashpal Singh.

Shamsher Singh, Bhupinder Singh were employed as crane operators while Rashpal worked as a truck driver.

There is no information about the whereabouts of the three men so far. The incident has left the families deeply worried.

Shamsher is married and has two daughters and a son. His family approached the village panchayat, Tarn Taran Deputy Commissioner, and the local MLA urging them to take up the matter with the Centre.

Shamsher's wife Baljinder Kaur said the last time she spoke with her husband was on August 25. Thereafter, his phone was unreachable. "He told that he was on duty and everything was fine. Of the other two missing one was my brother and other was my nephew. she said."

Kaur said till now no official has contacted them.

Shamsher's relatives, brother Gurjant Singh and uncle Kulwant Singh, said the three had lost contact after the floods. "Since then, there has also been no contact with Bhupinder and Rashpal, too,” they said.

Kulwant said the family members have travelled to Nepal but have not been able to find the three men.

Meanwhile, the village panchayat has also written to the government and administration, urging them to initiate efforts to trace the missing persons and provide all possible assistance to their families.