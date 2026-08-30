RSS to hold three-day annual meet in Indore from October 3; organisational changes likely

NEW DELHI: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which is considered the ideological mentor of the ruling BJP, is all set to hold its three-day annual Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal Baithak in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, from October 3 to 5. The meeting will deliberate on issues concerning the nation as well as other contemporary matters.

The proposed baithak is tipped to be the concluding major organisational meeting during the RSS's centenary year.

Hundreds of Sangh functionaries and Swayamsevaks from across the country, representing all 46 prants of the organisation, are expected to attend the meeting.

As the baithak is being held ahead of Diwali, it is also being referred to as the Diwali Baithak. The meeting is expected to review the organisation's ongoing activities and discuss the implementation of decisions taken during the centenary year.

The meeting is also expected to mark an important phase in the implementation of proposed structural and organisational changes within the RSS. According to some sources in the Sangh, the process of implementing these organisational changes is expected to begin after the Diwali Baithak, following proper discussion and deliberations.

Sources said that some changes in the Sangh are expected with an aim to restructuring the Sangh's organisational framework and strengthening its functioning at different levels.

Sources also said the Indore meeting is therefore expected to be significant from an organisational perspective, with many more key discussions on the cards.

Currently, RSS chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat is in the US and is thereafter scheduled to travel to Canada and another country as part of a three-nation outreach visit.

Dr Bhagwat will also attend the annual RSS meeting in Indore, along with other senior functionaries.