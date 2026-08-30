Unity in diversity is in Bharat's DNA, must be celebrated, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in New York

The Universal Oneness Celebration event brought together people from 39 states, 853 cities, with over 250 students from various universities and 250 organisations from the US.

Bhagwat emphasised the need to embrace diversity, saying that "we belong to each other", and stressing the need to give back to the community and the world.

"We owe everything to someone else. We take from the world, and so we have to give back. How much we earn is not important, how much we distribute is important."

The 75-year-old also called on the Indian diaspora in the US to remain loyal to their "karmabhoomi" (land of action).

"What is our duty? We are in America. We live in America. We earn in America. So we are America, and we should behave true to America," he said to applause from the attendees.

"The diaspora, Bharatiya diaspora, they have a duty to their karmabhoomi. They must fulfil that. They should be loyal to their karmabhoomi," he said.

"Because Bharat is their janmabhoomi (motherland), if they have an urge to do something and they can do that after fulfilling their duty to their karmabhoomi, it is not prohibited, but it is not obligatory. Your janmabhoomi expects you to live the values it has imparted to you. The value is oneness," he added.

"Bharat expects you to live, as Bharat has given you the idea of life, because that is the model of sustainable living of human beings," he said.

The RSS chief stressed that a nation is not just a geographical piece of land.

"All nations have a destiny to fulfil. This is the Bharat destiny. Let us awake as Bharatiyas to that destiny and fulfil our duties in our karmabhoomi as well as our janmabhoomi. If we do that, that will be a boon for the world struggling with all these problems and stumbling at every step. We have to give sustenance. We have to give some sort of support to this world," he said.

Before Bhagwat delivered his keynote address, interfaith leaders emphasised the message of oneness, unity and diversity, kindness, compassion and the need to help one another.