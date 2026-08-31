Congress hits out at BJP over FIR against Rahul Gandhi, vows legal fight against ‘casteist mindset’

She alleged that the Uttarakhand BJP president had openly defended the ritual after it was carried out, and accused the BJP government of targeting Gandhi after he demanded legal action against those responsible.

Selja described the development as a serious example of what she termed the BJP-RSS’s “anti-Dalit and anti-Constitution” mindset. She said Gandhi had raised the same issue that Kharge himself had previously highlighted in Parliament, arguing that the incident had evoked the sting of untouchability and humiliated him.

"But look at the BJP government's approach. Raise questions about those who conducted the 'purification' - FIR. Talk about Dalit dignity - FIR. Raise your voice for the Constitution - FIR," Selja said

Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi silent on this entire matter, Selva asked.

The BJP-RSS should dispel this illusion that the fear of cases will make Rahul Gandhi or the Congress back down, she said.

"This is the Gandhi family, which has a history of sacrifice and dedication for the country. Neither FIRs nor the pressure of power can intimidate or silence this voice," she asserted.

The Congress will give a fitting response to this through democratic and legal means, Selja said.

"The fight against the casteist mentality behind the 'purification' -- and for the protection of Dalit dignity and the Constitution -- will be waged with full force," she said.