Congress slams Centre over Rs 300 daily wage under VB-G RAM G, seeks hike to Rs 375 minimum floor

NEW DELHI: With the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission-Gramin (VB-G RAM G) Act, 2025 coming into effect on Wednesday, the Congress criticised the Centre for keeping wages "unjustifiably low" at around Rs 300 per day despite repeated recommendations by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Rural Development for higher payouts.

Seeking an increase in the wage ceiling, the party said the Expert Committee headed by Dr Anoop Satpathy, constituted by the Narendra Modi government, had recommended a national minimum wage floor of Rs 375 per day in 2019.

"Today, the Modi Government has notified the VB-GRAMG and the daily wage rate due to workers under the scheme. The injustice of the Modi Government's new law aside, the wages due to workers are also unjustifiably low – largely at Rs 300 per day. In the 2024 Lok Sabha campaign, @INCIndia, as part of its Shramik Nyay campaign, had guaranteed a Rs 400 national daily minimum wage to all workers – including for MGNREGA," Congress leader Jairam Ramesh posted on X.