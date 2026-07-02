After WhatsApp, Centre issues notices to Telegram, Signal over username feature

The Centre has issued notices to Telegram and Signal over their username feature, widening its scrutiny of messaging platforms a day after directing Meta-owned WhatsApp to pause the rollout of a similar feature over concerns that it could facilitate online fraud, phishing and impersonation, government sources said.

According to sources, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has sought details from Telegram and Signal on the safeguards they have in place to address fraud and impersonation risks associated with usernames, which allow users to connect without sharing their phone numbers.

The government has also asked Telegram to explain why it should be allowed to continue offering the username feature, sources said.

On Wednesday, the Centre issued a notice to Meta over WhatsApp's proposed username feature, expressing concerns that it could materially increase online fraud, phishing, digital arrest scams and impersonation attacks.

The government also directed WhatsApp to pause the rollout of the feature until consultations on the issue are completed "to the satisfaction of the Government."

The latest notices indicate that the Centre has widened its scrutiny to other messaging platforms that already offer the feature.

"Government has asked Telegram why the feature should be there," the source told PTI.

Telegram and Signal did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Meanwhile, Zoho-backed homegrown messaging platform Arattai will disable its username-based account feature "to comply with the regulatory change", according to an X post by Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu.

The government source said the cases involving WhatsApp and Telegram are similar but not identical.

Telegram already offers the username feature, whereas WhatsApp has only announced plans to introduce it. The two platforms also differ significantly in scale, with India being WhatsApp's largest market and home to more than 500 million users.