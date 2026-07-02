After WhatsApp, Centre issues notices to Telegram, Signal over username feature

The Centre has issued notices to Telegram and Signal over their username feature, widening its scrutiny of messaging platforms a day after directing Meta-owned WhatsApp to pause the rollout of a similar feature over concerns that it could facilitate online fraud, phishing and impersonation, government sources said.
According to sources, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has sought details from Telegram and Signal on the safeguards they have in place to address fraud and impersonation risks associated with usernames, which allow users to connect without sharing their phone numbers.
The government has also asked Telegram to explain why it should be allowed to continue offering the username feature, sources said.
On Wednesday, the Centre issued a notice to Meta over WhatsApp's proposed username feature, expressing concerns that it could materially increase online fraud, phishing, digital arrest scams and impersonation attacks.
The government also directed WhatsApp to pause the rollout of the feature until consultations on the issue are completed "to the satisfaction of the Government."
The latest notices indicate that the Centre has widened its scrutiny to other messaging platforms that already offer the feature.
"Government has asked Telegram why the feature should be there," the source told PTI.
Telegram and Signal did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Meanwhile, Zoho-backed homegrown messaging platform Arattai will disable its username-based account feature "to comply with the regulatory change", according to an X post by Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu.
The government source said the cases involving WhatsApp and Telegram are similar but not identical.
Telegram already offers the username feature, whereas WhatsApp has only announced plans to introduce it. The two platforms also differ significantly in scale, with India being WhatsApp's largest market and home to more than 500 million users.
In its notice to WhatsApp, the government said the proposed feature could "materially increase" online fraud, phishing, digital arrest scams and impersonation attacks by enabling bad actors to contact potential victims more easily.
Meta has been asked to explain why action should not be initiated under the Information Technology Act and the relevant rules over WhatsApp's proposed feature.
The Centre also reminded Meta that WhatsApp, as a significant social media intermediary, is required to comply with due diligence obligations under the IT Act and its rules.
WhatsApp, in response, defended the feature, saying it includes safeguards designed to prevent scams and impersonation and protect users.
The company subsequently published a detailed set of frequently asked questions (FAQs) on social media explaining how usernames would work, the safeguards built into the system, and measures to address concerns around impersonation, scams and unwanted contact.
Telegram has also come under increasing regulatory scrutiny in India in recent months over concerns related to fraud, impersonation and the circulation of sensitive content.
The government had earlier imposed a week-long ban on Telegram and its associated web services until June 22, citing the platform's alleged failure to curb the circulation of leaked and fake NEET examination papers, misleading content and other fraudulent activities linked to the medical entrance examination.
The platform resumed services in India after the temporary ban expired.
(With inputs from PTI)