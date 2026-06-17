Delhi HC issues notice to Centre on Telegram’s plea against temporary ban; SG claims 'shocking activities on platform'

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to Centre on a plea filed by messaging app Telegram against its order temporarily restricting access to the app ahead of the June 21 NEET-UG 2026 re-examination.

As the matter came up before a vacation bench of Justice Tejas Karia, Telegram's counsel claimed the curbs were illegal, but Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta defended the government action, saying the platform was being misused and he would reveal "something shocking" tomorrow.

The court adjourned the hearing to Thursday and issued notice to the Centre.

During the hearing, Telegram's counsel questioned the legality of the government order blocking the platform.

He said that over 150 million users had been affected by the Centre's action on Tuesday.

SG Mehta sought an adjournment, saying that he had not put several things on record.

"If the court posts the matter tomorrow, then there is something shocking I can show. One channel starts, it is prohibited, and then another is started. And with a QR code, you can make a payment. This is continuous," he said.

"This has not happened overnight. We have been dealing with complaints since May. I don't wish to go beyond this. This platform is being misused, and imagine the situation which may arise," Mehta added.