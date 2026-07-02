'Keep me away from all this': Diljit Dosanjh distances himself from CJP protest

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh has distanced himself from the ongoing protest by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar, reiterating that he has no interest in politics.

During an Instagram Live session on Wednesday evening, the actor-singer responded to fans' questions, including one on whether he would join the CJP's protest over alleged irregularities in examinations and the NEET paper-leak controversy.

"Keep me away from all this... Bro, I'm an artist. I'm no politician, I don't know what you think I am," Diljit said.

He then quoted a popular phrase from the Guru Granth Sahib -- "Nanak dukhiya sab sansar, so sukhiya jis naam aadhaara", which means everyone in the world is dealing with sadness, only those who rely on God are happy.

"Look, everything can never be right. Everything in this world can never be right... So, those who are protesting, congratulations to them, and for whom the protest is happening, congratulations to them also, as I don't know anything," he added.

Diljit's remarks come amid the CJP's ongoing demonstration at Jantar Mantar, where the group has been protesting since June 20, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper-leak controversy.

The outfit, founded by Abhijeet Dipke, has said its agitation will extend beyond education-related issues to include broader accountability concerns, including electoral matters such as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Diljit has consistently maintained that politics is not on his agenda. While he had publicly backed the farmers' protest in 2020, he ruled out entering politics earlier this year, saying on X, "My job is to entertain people. I'm very happy in my field. Thank you so much."

(With inputs from PTI)