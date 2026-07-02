PIL in SC challenges India’s unregulated, fee-driven coaching ecosystem

NEW DELHI: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed before the Supreme Court by a lawyer challenging India’s growing, unregulated, fee-driven coaching ecosystem.

The petition has stated that this ecosystem reduced formal schooling as a means to just get a certificate.

"It has only given access to professional education as a 'privilege' purchased by money," the petition said.

The plea filed in the top court by lawyer Narendra Kumar Goswami, under Article 32 of the Constitution, sought urgent constitutional intervention against the alleged nexus between private coaching centres, dummy schools, entrance-examination bodies and regulatory inaction.

The PIL invokes Articles 14, 21 and 21A of the Constitution, along with Articles 38, 39(f), 45 and 46, and the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009.