'Disgraceful, shameful': Congress slams RSS over Ram Temple donations row; demands SC-monitored probe

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday slammed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for its statement on alleged theft of Ram Temple donations, describing it as “disgraceful and shameful”.

“The clean chit given by the RSS is disgraceful and shameful. The fact is chanda chori on a large scale by people very much part of its network has taken place. It is a fraudulent outfit,” the party’s Chief Whip in the Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh, who is also General Secretary (Communications), posted on X.

Through the video statement issued by Sarkaryavah (General Secretary) of RSS, Dattatreya Hosabale, termed the theft “unfortunate” and added that the incident had deeply hurt the sentiments and faith of the entire society and Ram devotees.

“We are all extremely pained and angered by this event,” he said.

Attacking the Sangh, the ideological foundation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress Media and Publicity Department Chairman Pawan Khera said that the RSS is a “wolf in sheep's clothing”.

“Dattatreya Hosabale's performative condemnation is not about exposing the loot of Ram Mandir funds. It is desperate damage control aimed at sanitising it,” he also wrote on X.

The Congress leader added that the video's real purpose is to lend legitimacy to the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government's Special Investigation Team (SIT) - to probe alleged irregularities and missing valuables, including gold offerings and silver bars - constituted even before an FIR was registered, functioning without making its report public despite the sensitivity of the matter.

Khera further stated that the SIT is designed to protect the “crocodiles” while sacrificing a few “expendable pawns”.