'Ethanol blending done on scientific evidence, extensive testing': Industry experts defend E20 fuel

Industry experts and automobile manufacturers on Saturday sought to dispel concerns over the use of E20 ethanol-blended petrol, asserting that the fuel has undergone extensive scientific testing, is safe for both new and older vehicles, and will play a crucial role in strengthening India's energy security, supporting farmers and reducing carbon emissions.

Addressing a press conference, experts said India's ethanol blending programme was implemented through a phased, science-based approach involving extensive consultations with automakers, testing agencies and other stakeholders before its nationwide rollout. They said the country achieved its target of 20 per cent ethanol blending in petrol by December 2025 - five years ahead of schedule.

Former Engineers India Limited Chairman and Managing Director Vartika Shukla said the E20 programme was the outcome of years of scientific evaluation rather than a sudden policy decision.

"This ethanol blending in petrol has not been done overnight, it is a measured, scientifically driven step-by-step process," she said.

Shukla said ethanol blending in petrol increased from around 1.5 per cent in 2013-14 to 20 per cent by December 2025. She said the programme was backed by "scientific evidence, extensive testing" by automotive manufacturers, the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) and the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), and follows practices adopted in countries such as the US, Brazil, Canada and Germany.

She added that ethanol blending has helped lower crude oil imports, reducing India's vulnerability during recent geopolitical disruptions.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Country Head and Executive Vice President (Corporate Affairs and Governance) Vikram Gulati said E20 is now the standard fuel and is compatible with both existing and new vehicles.

"E20 is the standard fuel that will be available and it is compatible with old vehicles and new vehicles," he said, adding that all vehicles sold after April 1, 2023, are fully materially compliant with E20.

He clarified that higher ethanol blends such as E85 and E100 are not intended for regular passenger vehicles and would require flex-fuel technology.

Gulati said the ethanol programme was originally conceived to address India's structural energy deficit.