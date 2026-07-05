Govt withdraws emergency gas supply curbs as Hormuz LNG shipments resume

The government has withdrawn most emergency curbs on natural gas supplies after liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments through the Strait of Hormuz resumed following a ceasefire in the West Asia conflict.

In a notification issued on Saturday, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas amended the Natural Gas (Supply Regulation) Order, 2026, removing key emergency provisions that had allowed the government to prioritise the allocation of domestically produced natural gas and imported LNG.

The emergency order, issued on March 9 under the Essential Commodities Act, was introduced after disruptions to LNG shipments through the Strait of Hormuz prompted suppliers to invoke force majeure and divert cargoes, raising concerns over India's energy security.

The ministry said the situation has since stabilised with a ceasefire in place, negotiations underway and maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz resuming.

The withdrawal marks the end of one of three emergency measures introduced after energy supplies from the Gulf came under threat following US and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28 and Tehran's retaliatory attacks.

The government had already rolled back directives requiring refiners to maximise LPG production by diverting petrochemical feedstock and restrictions on diesel sales to bulk consumers as supply conditions improved.

India imports nearly 88 per cent of its crude oil requirement and around half of its natural gas demand. Around 40-45 per cent of the country's crude imports and nearly 65 per cent of LNG supplies originate from West Asia, making the Strait of Hormuz a critical energy corridor.

While India diversified crude oil sourcing during the disruption, LNG imports remained particularly vulnerable as most cargoes from Qatar transit through the Strait of Hormuz.