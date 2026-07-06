Act against Opposition if funds theft charges wrong: Vishwa Hindu Parishad

NEW DELHI/LUCKNOW : The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Sunday urged the Ayodhya police to examine the claims made by several Opposition leaders, including Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, regarding the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple.

In a letter to the Ayodhya deputy SP, the investigating officer in the case, VHP international president Alok Kumar requested that the leaders be summoned to substantiate their allegations. He demanded that action be taken against the leaders if they are found to have made wild allegations only to promote feelings of “hatred, ill will and enmity”.

Kumar said the leaders have even attributed definite figures, including allegations involving amounts exceeding Rs 20,000 crore. He said Priyanka questioned whether junior employees alone could have switched off CCTV cameras and manipulated offerings worth thousands of crores, or whether influential people are involved. Kumar said Kejriwal alleged that about Rs 200 crore in cash, besides Lord Ram’s garland, charan padukas, and diamonds, have been stolen.

The letter also referred to statements allegedly made by SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav and AAP MP Sanjay Singh on the “theft” of cash and valuables donated at the temple. Kumar noted that Yadav alleged a Rs 20,000-crore scam, claiming that not only junior employees but also influential people are involved.