Kejriwal asks PM Modi who is being 'saved' in Ayodhya donation embezzlement case

AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the alleged embezzlement of donations meant for the Ram temple in Ayodhya, alleging that only "pawns" had been arrested while the "powerful" people behind the scam were being protected.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal alleged that corruption had taken place in land purchases, temple construction and the handling of devotees' donations.

"It cannot be accepted that all this was going on and the prime minister was unaware of it," he said.

Claiming that the Ram Mandir Trust office bearers were handpicked by the prime minister and that a Union Home Ministry officer is also part of the Trust, Kejriwal questioned why Modi "did not act to stop the theft".

"They are hoodwinking us with the arrest of the eight persons; the real people (culprits) are someone else. These eight are merely pawns. I want to ask the PM whom he is saving and why," he said.