Kejriwal asks PM Modi who is being 'saved' in Ayodhya donation embezzlement case

AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the alleged embezzlement of donations meant for the Ram temple in Ayodhya, alleging that only "pawns" had been arrested while the "powerful" people behind the scam were being protected.
Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal alleged that corruption had taken place in land purchases, temple construction and the handling of devotees' donations.
"It cannot be accepted that all this was going on and the prime minister was unaware of it," he said.
Claiming that the Ram Mandir Trust office bearers were handpicked by the prime minister and that a Union Home Ministry officer is also part of the Trust, Kejriwal questioned why Modi "did not act to stop the theft".
"They are hoodwinking us with the arrest of the eight persons; the real people (culprits) are someone else. These eight are merely pawns. I want to ask the PM whom he is saving and why," he said.
The AAP chief also targeted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath, asking why bulldozers were not being used against those accused of stealing devotees' donations and hurting the sentiments of crores of people.
Kejriwal further alleged that private individuals sold land worth Rs 14 crore to the Ram temple Trust for Rs 95 crore and claimed commissions were taken in construction contracts.
The remarks come after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government submitted its preliminary findings on June 23. Based on the report, an FIR was registered on June 25, and eight persons associated with the temple's donation-counting process were arrested.
Investigators have also recorded the statement of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai, who recently offered to resign, taking "moral responsibility". His resignation will be considered at the Trust's meeting scheduled for July 6.
(With inputs from PTI)