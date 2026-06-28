Ram Temple donation fraud case: Kejriwal says big names roaming scot-free while 'small-players' arrested

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday claimed that bigger and influential individuals, suspected to be involved in the alleged embezzlement of donation funds to the Ram temple in Ayodhya, remain scot-free while the investigation has been circling around small-time players.

Kejriwal also said that despite allegations of a Rs 200 crore "theft," only Rs 80 lakh had been recovered so far.

"In the Ram temple case, not all the accused have been arrested. Instead, only small-time individuals have been caught. The main and big names, against whom the most serious allegations have been made, are still roaming freely.

"They have picked up someone who counted the cash or a watchman. The eight people who have been arrested all work at low levels," Kejriwal, flanked by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, told reporters in Amritsar.

While Mann spoke on Punjab MLAs and cabinet ministers appearing before the Akal Takht, which summoned them on June 29 regarding the anti-sacrilege law, and responded to queries on the video row, Kejriwal raised the issue of the Ram temple donation probe and announced the construction of Luv-Kush and Mata Janaki near the Bhagwan Valmiki Temple in Amritsar.

Questioning the police investigation, the AAP chief claimed that the Ayodhya police did not seek the remand of those arrested, nor did they question them.

"They should have asked them how much they stole, who they handed the money over to, and where it was hidden. But the police conducted no interrogation, did not seek their remand, and they (accused) were sent to judicial custody. This clearly suggests that they will be granted bail within the next few days," he claimed.