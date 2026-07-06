FSSAI issues notice to FBOs selling paneer, juice capsules, and chocolate spread over misleading claims

NEW DELHI: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued notices to several food business operators (FBOs) for misleading claims and labelling violations.

The food regulator has directed these FBOs, who violated the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act, 2026, to strictly comply with the established regulations and to take corrective measures.

Among the brands that have been asked to submit an explanation within seven days as to why action should not be initiated under the provisions of the FSS Act, 2006, and the Rules and Regulations are Heritage Foods Limited ‘Fresh Paneer,’ Dia Foods ‘La Casa Vegan Hazelnut Chocolate spread,’ and Cipzer Natraceuticals ‘Juice capsules.’

The FSSAI said that the complaint against Heritage Foods Limited is that they have used a misleading claim, "fresh paneer," which does not satisfy the conditions stipulated under Schedule V for the use of the term "fresh."

Accordingly, the use of the word "fresh" is liable to mislead consumers and is considered misleading.

The use of the term "healthy" in the trademark/name "healthy happiness" is not in conformity with Regulation 8(3) of the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018.

The use of the term "healthy" is likely to create the impression that the product inherently promotes or enhances health, thus rendering the claim misleading.