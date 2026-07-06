Karur stampede case: SC to hear plea alleging witness influence by Tamil Nadu ministers

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear on July 7 an application alleging that Tamil Nadu ministers are "actively influencing" witnesses in the investigation into last year's Karur stampede.

A partial working day Bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Sheel Nagu agreed to list the matter for Tuesday after senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi informed the court that the plea related to the ongoing CBI probe ordered by the apex court.

Ahmadi submitted, "This court directed a CBI probe. Now some accused who are now ministers in the present regime are attempting to actively influence the witnesses. We have filed an application".

Responding to the request, the Bench said, "We will have it tomorrow".

In an interlocutory application filed in the Supreme Court, senior DMK leader R S Bharathi contended that recent public remarks made by Public Works Minister Aadhav Arjuna, who is among those charge-sheeted in the case, could prejudice the ongoing court-monitored CBI probe.

The application also referred to reports that CM Vijay is expected to visit Karur on July 10 to distribute government orders, compassionate appointments and other relief measures to the families of victims.

Bharathi also sought directions to ensure that interactions with victims’ families, who are material witnesses in the case, does not affect the investigation.

On October 13 last year, the Supreme Court ordered a CBI investigation into the stampede that claimed 41 lives, observing that the tragedy had "shaken the national conscience" and warranted a fair and impartial probe.

The court, while hearing a petition filed by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) seeking an independent investigation, also constituted a three-member supervisory committee headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Ajay Rastogi to oversee the CBI probe.

The apex court had suspended the State government's decision to appoint a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and a one-man commission of inquiry, while directing the Tamil Nadu government to extend full cooperation to the CBI.

(With inputs from PTI)